Gary Neville reacts to Mesut Ozil’s display in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Gary Neville singled out Mesut Ozil for a “good” performance during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday.

Ozil, like most of his Arsenal team-mates, has struggled to find consistent form this season but he looked sharp during the Gunners’ clash with their London rivals.

The World Cup winner was involved in Arsenal’s opening goal in north London, as it was his corner that was eventually headed in by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 13th minute following Calum Chambers’ flick.

However, Chelsea FC equalised in the 83rd minute when a Bernd Leno error allowed Jorginho to tap hope from close range.

And the Blues turned the game on its head when Tammy Abraham fired home from inside the box in the 87th minute after a swift break from Frank Lampard’s men.

Ozil was substituted for Joe Willock in the 76th minute with the score still at 1-0 at The Emirates and the 31-year-old received a positive reception from the home supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

And former Manchester United defender Neville said that he was impressed by what he saw from Ozil during the Premier League clash at The Emirates.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game as Ozil was substituted, Neville said: “He’s been good.

“We saw less of him in the last 10-15 minutes as Chelsea grew in the game but in that first hour, we saw a lot of quality and class.

“He contributed enormously to this Arsenal performance and he’s getting a great reception.”

Ozil has notched up one assist in 10 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season.

He will be hoping to play a more influential role in the Gunners team in the coming weeks and months under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Ozil will be expecting to start for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day with a home clash against Manchester United in north London.

