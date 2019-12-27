Arsenal eye 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Arsenal are considering a potential bid to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 27 December 2019, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Lille defender Gabriel ahead of a potential January swoop for the Brazilian, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are keen to improve their defence heading into the second half of the Premier League season.

The same article states that new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a left-sided centre-half to replace flop David Luiz in his Gunners defence.

According to the same story, the north London side – who signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille in the summer – could raid the French side in consecutive transfer windows in an effort to land Gabriel in January.

However, the report goes on to add that the Gunners could hit a stumbling block in their efforts to bring in the 22-year-old to bolster their defence.

The Athletic report says that Gabriel’s selection in the Brazil Under-23 squad for an Olympic pre-qualifying tournament in Colombia from the end of January could complicate a potential deal.

Arteta was handed the reins of Arsenal earlier this month after the north London side opted to part company with Unai Emery after a troubled 18-month spell in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal – who drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge on Boxing Day – have finished outside of the top four in the last three seasons under Arsene Wenger and then Emery.

