Arsene Wenger reveals his reaction to Unai Emery’s sacking by Arsenal

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he felt sorry for Unai Emery following his sacking by Arsenal last month.

The Spaniard was given his marching orders at the end of November after his Arsenal side’s poor start to the new season.

The Gunners had struggled to produce consistent form in all competitions to leave them well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal are down in 10th place in the Premier League table as things stand and the Gunners are facing an uphill struggle as they aim to try and break back into the top four before the season is out.

Wenger, who was replaced by Emery after he left the club back in May 2018, has now opened up about how he reacted to the Spaniard’s dismissal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I don’t want to judge, that you know. When he was in charge I supported him.

“He was unlucky because he had a bad spell and football is like that.

“When you don’t win for a while a football manager is always in a position where he has to reduce crisis time because patience is very short.

“They had a long spell of not winning so I felt sorry for him.”

Arsenal are set to return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to Everton in the top flight.

The north London side – who have not won the title since their 2003-04 triumph under Wenger – have only managed to win a total of five games from their 17 outings in the top flight this term.

