Photos: Arsenal stars look sharp in Arteta’s first training session

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal’s players looked to be enjoying themselves as Mikel Arteta officially took charge of his first training session as Arsenal head coach on Sunday.

The Spaniard has been appointed as the north London club’s new boss on a three-and-a-half year contract after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at The Emirates.

Arteta was confirmed as the club’s new manager on Friday and did not take charge until after the goalless draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The former midfielder took his first training session as Arsenal boss at the Gunners’ London Colney training base on Sunday morning ahead of his first game in charge on Boxing Day.

The Gunners squad in action included the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, and there were plenty of smiles as Arteta put the Gunners through their paces at the north London club’s training base.

Arteta’s first official game in charge will be the Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, before they host Chelsea FC and Manchester United at The Emirates in the next days.

Here are some of the best pictures from Arteta’s first training session in charge at Arsenal.