Photos: Arsenal stars look sharp in Arteta’s first training session

Mikel Arteta took his first official training session as Arsenal boss on Sunday morning

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal’s players looked to be enjoying themselves as Mikel Arteta officially took charge of his first training session as Arsenal head coach on Sunday.

The Spaniard has been appointed as the north London club’s new boss on a three-and-a-half year contract after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at The Emirates.

Arteta was confirmed as the club’s new manager on Friday and did not take charge until after the goalless draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The former midfielder took his first training session as Arsenal boss at the Gunners’ London Colney training base on Sunday morning ahead of his first game in charge on Boxing Day.

The Gunners squad in action included the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, and there were plenty of smiles as Arteta put the Gunners through their paces at the north London club’s training base.

Arteta’s first official game in charge will be the Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, before they host Chelsea FC and Manchester United at The Emirates in the next days.

Here are some of the best pictures from Arteta’s first training session in charge at Arsenal.

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Sky Sports pundit predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Man United signings in January
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup triumph
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka sends honest message to Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
London 2017: Suited up for the Laver Cup launch.
Roger Federer: permanent style outranks transient fashion with GQ award
Mesut Ozil
Freddie Ljungberg sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
ScoopDragon Football News Network