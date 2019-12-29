Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Chelsea FC for a remarkable turnaround after they came from a goal down to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side headed into the game looking to try and notch up their first win since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new manager earlier this month.

Chelsea FC were also looking to return to winning ways after their 2-0 loss to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Arsenal started brightly and took the lead in the 13th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home his 13th Premier League goals of the season.

However, Chelsea FC equalised in the 83rd minute when an error from Bernd Leno allowed Jorginho to tap home from close range.

And the Blues netted the all-important winner in the 87th minute when Tammy Abraham coolly finished off a sweeping break from the visitors at The Emirates.

The win leaves Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United heading into the new year.

England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by the attitude shown by the Chelsea FC players as he posted on social media following the Blues’ second goal.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “What a turnaround for @ChelseaFC and the battle of the young coaches looks like going Lampard’s way. @tammyabraham lethal again. Cracking game.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had reacted to Leno’s calamitous error by posting in a separate update: “You can organise a team to defend well, and there’s no question Arteta has done that, and motivated @Arsenal but you can’t compensate for howlers.”

Next up for the Gunners is a home clash against Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.

