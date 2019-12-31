Alan Shearer identifies the signings Arsenal ‘desperately’ need to make

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Alan Shearer believes that Arsenal should look to bring in defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Arsenal produced a much-improved performance on Sunday against Chelsea FC but still ended up slipping to a 2-1 loss to the Blues in front of their home fans.

Late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener at The Emirates as Arsenal slipped to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and they are currently 12th in the table and well off the pace in the race to secure Champions League qualification.

Former England striker Shearer believes that it should now be obvious to new boss Mikel Arteta that the Gunners are in need of some defensive reinforcements.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “Firstly, you can’t legislate for individual errors with Bernd Leno, who has rarely been the culprit, gifting Chelsea an equaliser.

“Then, instead of settling for 1-1 which would have been a good result, they went charging up the pitch at the end and left themselves wide open at the back.

“Even then they could have stopped the winner, with Shkodran Mustafi needing to get tighter to Tammy Abraham.

“One thing Arteta will now definitely know is that he desperately needs to bring new defenders in if they are to kick on.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they take on old foes Manchester United at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup at The Emirates on Monday 6 January.

