Bernd Leno predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Bernd Leno believes that Arsenal still have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form all season in the English top flight and they have only managed to win five of their opening 18 games in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has been brought in to try and reverse Arsenal’s fortunes after their poor start to the new campaign culminated in Unai Emery’s sacking last month.

Arsenal currently find themselves down in 11th place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as thing stand.

The Gunners played out a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday and despite the north London side’s stuttering form, Leno seems to feel convinced that Arsenal have what it takes to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Leno said when asked if finishing in the top four remains a possibility: “Of course, because I think there are still many games.

“We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win games against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.

“We have to show mentality, we have to play good football and I think then we will have opportunities.

“When we just speak about tactics or quality or what was in the past, it doesn’t matter. I think the only way is that we work hard, that we get back our strong mentality and then I think I am confident we can reach our target.”

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth away from home in their first Premier League game since Mikel Arteta was announced as the club’s new boss.

The Gunners will then host Chelsea FC and Manchester United in back to back Premier League home games in the English top flight.

