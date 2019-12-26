Arsenal plan bid to sign 23-year-old French forward – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are planning a move to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon in the January transfer window, according to reports in France.

French outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to bring the 23-year-old forward to The Emirates in the new year.

The same story says that Arsenal are one of the front-runners to land Dembele as they prepare to cash-in on either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The article claims that Arsenal are “resigned” to losing one of their star attackers and so are prioritising a move for Dembele in the new year.

It is claimed that Arsenal are prepared to meet Lyon’s demands for Dembele and will make a move for the France international either in January or next summer.

Dembele has been in solid form for Lyon this season and has scored 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games for the French side.

Arsenal are currently getting used to life under new boss Mikel Arteta after he was officially confirmed as Unai Emery’s replacement at The Emirates last week.

The north London side will take on Bournemouth in Arteta’s first Premier League game in charge of the Gunners on Boxing Day, before back to back home clashes against Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

