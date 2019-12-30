Frank Lampard: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard believes that Mikel Arteta will be a success at Arsenal following his appointment as the north London club’s new head coach.

Arteta is currently getting used to life at The Emirates after having been appointed as Arsenal’s new head coach on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 37-year-old returns to The Emirates after having played for the Gunners under Arsene Wenger in the final years of his career.

After that, Arteta gained some important experience as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard has offered his thoughts on Arteta’s appointment at The Emirates following the sacking of Unai Emery at the end of last month.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday, Lampard said: “The honeymoon period doesn’t go on for ever – and it shouldn’t do.

“But I think the fans will have a feeling for Arteta and want him to do well as being one of their own.”

Lampard continued: “You have to have good people around you. Arteta has put his staff together – he knows he’ll rely on them.

“I am sure Pep Guardiola relies on his – I certainly rely on mine.

“As a player, Mikel seemed to be a leader in whatever teams he played in. It looks like he could be well-suited to management. I wish him well.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they face bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they ended up fifth and without a trophy under Emery last term.

Arsenal will take on Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday 6 January.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip