Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal fans after defeat by Chelsea FC

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to insist that there are some “good signs” for Arsenal despite their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The north London side produced a much improved performance in front of their home fans in what was Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home from close range.

However, Chelsea FC fought back and scored twice in the closing stages with goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham as they snatched a dramatic late win in north London.

Arsenal have struggled to find form all season and they have only won five Premier League games in total so far this term.

Former England star Lineker feels that there were some positives for the Gunners to take from their defeat by Chelsea FC despite the result.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker wrote: “A defeat but some good signs for @Arsenal under Arteta. Still convinced they’ll stay up.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they take on Manchester United at The Emirates.

The Gunners currently find themselves down in 12th place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

