Mesut Ozil issues update after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC

Mesut Ozil insists that Arsenal did not deserve to lose during the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 31 December 2019, 04:15 UK
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to claim that Arsenal did not deserve to lose to Chelsea FC in Sunday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss in front of their home fans as they were beaten thanks to late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham in north London.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had headed the home side into the lead in the first half as the Gunners produced a much-improved display in front of their home fans.

However, late goals from the Blues turned the game on its head and sent Arsenal crashing to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

Ozil started the game and earned praise for his performance during the clash, and the German World Cup winner took to social media after the game to claim that the result was harsh on the home side.

Posting on Twitter, Ozil wrote: “Today’s result hurts after our best performance for a while. We didn’t deserve to lose. But thanks for your amazing support at home this afternoon.

“We go again on Wednesday – together. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal.”

Ozil will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners host Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners have only won five Premier League games all season and they will be aiming to try and notch up their first win under new boss Mikel Arteta when they take on the Red Devils.

