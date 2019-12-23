Freddie Ljungberg sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Puma)

Freddie Ljungberg has admitted that he wanted to “make a stance” with regards to Mesut Ozil following his behaviour when he was substituted against Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this month.

The German midfielder was visibly frustrated and kicked his gloves after being taken off during the 3-0 defeat by the defending Premier League champions at The Emirates.

Ozil sat out Arsenal’s goalless draw with Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon due to an injury.

But interim boss Ljungberg has now revealed that he would not have picked Ozil even if he was fit because of his behaviour following his substitution against City.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Ljungberg said: “I got asked after the game about Mesut.

“He walked off the pitch [in the Man City game] and then kicked his gloves. The fans were not happy.

“I got asked about it and said, ‘At Arsenal, that’s not how we behave and not what we do’. I stand by that.

“Mesut was injured, but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that it’s not what I accept from an Arsenal football player.

“That’s my decision. I won’t make the decisions again, but that’s what I think.”

Ozil, 31, has made one assist in eight Premier League games so far this season.

Saturday’s draw with Everton was Ljungberg’s final game in charge of Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta having been appointed as the club’s new head coach last week.

Arteta’s first game in charge of the Gunners will be the trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day as the north London side look to try and return to winning ways in the top flight.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season, with the Gunners having only won five Premier League games so far this term.