Mikel Arteta wants to make these three Arsenal signings in January – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has informed Arsenal that he wants to make three key signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

France Football, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Spanish head coach has told the Arsenal board that he would like to sign two centre-halves and a defensive midfielder in the mid-season transfer window.

Arteta is currently getting used to life in his first managerial role after having been officially appointed as Unai Emery’s successor at The Emirates last week.

The same report says that Arteta is keen to kick things off by making three key signings in the January transfer window as he looks to add some defensive stability to his squad.

Arsenal were active in the summer transfer window and they signed defender David Luiz and William Saliba, but the former was loaned straight back to Saint-Etienne for this season.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as the mid-season transfer window presents Arteta with the chance to add some extra quality to his squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day as they look to kick off Arteta’s reign with a win.

