Mikel Arteta wants to make these three Arsenal signings in January – report

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign two defenders and a midfielder in January, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has informed Arsenal that he wants to make three key signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

France Football, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Spanish head coach has told the Arsenal board that he would like to sign two centre-halves and a defensive midfielder in the mid-season transfer window.

Arteta is currently getting used to life in his first managerial role after having been officially appointed as Unai Emery’s successor at The Emirates last week.

The same report says that Arteta is keen to kick things off by making three key signings in the January transfer window as he looks to add some defensive stability to his squad.

Arsenal were active in the summer transfer window and they signed defender David Luiz and William Saliba, but the former was loaned straight back to Saint-Etienne for this season.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as the mid-season transfer window presents Arteta with the chance to add some extra quality to his squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day as they look to kick off Arteta’s reign with a win.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mason Mount
Mason Mount raves about Chelsea FC star: ‘He’s a brilliant player’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to offer £200,000-a-week contract to 19-year-old – report
Mason Mount
Mason Mount raves about Chelsea FC star: ‘He’s a brilliant player’
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
David De Gea
Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network