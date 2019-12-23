Sky Sports pundit reacts to Mikel Arteta’s appointment at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas has described Mikel Arteta as “intelligent” and “a leader” after the Spaniard was confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager.

The 37-year-old has been officially named as the club’s new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal after having left his position as assistant boss at Manchester City.

Arteta returns to the club he played from between 2011 and 2016 and will now be looking to help the Gunners make their way up the Premier League table.

The north Londoners have only managed to win five of their 18 games in the Premier League this season and they were held to a goalless draw by Everton on Saturday.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas had admitted that he would rather have seen Brendan Rodgers take the reigns at The Emirates – but he still thinks that Arteta is a good appointment.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Football.London, Nicholas said: “My initial choice was Brendan Rodgers.

“But the honest truth is Arsenal needed someone, the second choice was Arteta and this is a project, as they call it in modern-day football.

“Arsene Wenger came with no reputation and look what happened to him. Arteta has been with, in my opinion, the best in Pep Guardiola, to learn and understand it.

“He’s an intelligent guy, he’s a leader, he was a leader at Everton and Arsenal, and was well-respected at both.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with Arteta’s first game in charge with a trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

That game will then be followed up by testing home clashes against both Chelsea FC and Manchester United at The Emirates in the Premier League.

