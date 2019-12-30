Willian makes admission about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian is confident that Mikel Arteta will be able to improve Arsenal over the coming weeks and months following his appointment as the north London club’s new manager.

The Spanish head coach has been brought in as the Gunners’ new boss following the sacking of Unai Emery at the end of November.

Arteta has been tasked with reversing Arsenal’s stuttering form in the Premier League and helping to give the Gunners a boost to their hopes of sealing a top-four finish.

The 37-year-old takes over at Arsenal having spent a number of seasons as Pep Guardiola’s assistant boss at Manchester City.

And Chelsea FC attacker Willian seems to be confident that Arteta will have a positive impact at The Emirates in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website before their trip to Arsenal on Sunday, Willian said: “Arteta was there three or four years with Guardiola and he learn a lot, I am sure of that.

“So I think Arsenal can improve a lot.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they host bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates.

The north London side – who will host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on 6 January – are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip