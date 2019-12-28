Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal and Chelsea FC to play out a scoring draw at The Emirates in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal are currently gearing up for their first Premier League home game under Mikel Arteta following his appointment as the north London club’s new manager.

The north London side played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge on Boxing Day and they will be keen to notch up an important victory against Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, head into the game after having succumbed to a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Lampard will be keen for his side to return to winning ways given that Tottenham Hotspur are now just three points behind them in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is fully expecting to see a draw between the two London sides this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea have lost seven league games so far this season, and they were brought back down to earth after the euphoria of their win at Spurs on Sunday when they lost to Southampton at the Bridge on Boxing Day.

“This will be Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal at The Emirates and, after workmanlike draws at Everton and Bournemouth, I think the Gunners will have to again settle for a point in this London derby.”

Arsenal are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League table after having won just five games all season in the top flight.

Chelsea FC are fourth as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip