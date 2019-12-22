‘Top manager’: Aaron Ramsey sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Aaron Ramsey says he always knew Mikel Arteta would go on to be a top manager after the Spaniard was appointed as the new Arsenal boss on Friday.

The 37-year-old put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract with the north London side to take over the reins of the Gunners from interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta has no previous managerial experience but the ex-Arsenal midfielder has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City since 2016.

The number two was part of Guardiola’s coaching set-up which helped to mastermind two successive Premier League titles in the last two seasons.

Arteta played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before calling time on his career as a player.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey, who was team-mates with Arteta at Arsenal, has issued his backing for the new Gunners boss.

Ramsey wrote on his Instagram page: “Fantastic appointment by Arsenal. Always knew Mikel would go on to be a top manager. Good luck my friend but I’m sure you won’t need it!”

Arsenal appointed Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s replacement in May 2018 before Arteta’s compatriot was sacked in November.

Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal will be a trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

