BBC Sport pundit names Arsenal’s ‘dependable defender’

Calum Chambers has developed into a “dependable defender” for Arsenal this season, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international started in the centre of the Arsenal defence in their goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Chambers has been a regular in the Arsenal team since Freddie Ljungberg took over the reins from Unai Emery on an interim basis.

Arsenal have been conceding a lot of goals in the Premier League recently so their clean sheet at a resurgent Everton team was a respectable achievement.

Chambers’ display presumably caught the eye of new Arsenal permanent manager Mikel Arteta, who was sat in the stands at Goodison Park.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes that Chambers has made improvements to his game as well as finding a level of consistency at the Gunners.

“He’s never been one of my favourite Arsenal players but against Everton I thought Chambers was the best defender on the pitch,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“His second-half collision with Richarlison, in a desperate attempt to defend another Everton attack in the final minutes, was about as committed as it gets.

“Chambers has grown into a dependable defender amid a host of youth and exuberance but sadly very little else.

“A clean sheet away from home brought a valuable point for the Gunners under the current circumstances.”

Arsenal are in 11th place in the Premier League table following their goalless draw with Everton on Merseyside.

The Gunners will make the trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day in Arteta’s first game in charge of the north London side.

Arsenal will host bitter rivals Chelsea FC in their first Premier League fixture at The Emirates under Arteta, before a home game against Manchester United in north London.

