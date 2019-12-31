Mikel Arteta makes declaration about Arsenal midfielder’s future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn't want Granit Xhaka to leave the north London side in January

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 31 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he doesn’t want Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Switzerland international’s future has been a source of debate in recent months due to his fall-out with Arsenal supporters under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

The 27-year-old showed dissent towards the home supporters during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the end of October which led to Emery dropping Xhaka from his starting XI.

The Spanish head coach also stripped Xhaka of the Arsenal captaincy despite having appointed the Swiss midfielder just a couple of months earlier.

With his Arsenal career in turmoil, Xhaka has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga in the January transfer window to end his stint at The Emirates.

However, Arteta’s appointment has seen Xhaka get a fresh chance to prove his quality in the Arsenal team under the new permanent manager.

Xhaka missed Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates due to illness as Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at The Emirates following Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon, Arteta said about Xhaka:

“He played well at Bournemouth and after he started to feel ill and the last two days he’s been in bed. I hope he doesn’t leave.”

Arsenal finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League title since 2004.

