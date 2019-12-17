Freddie Ljungberg sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil

Freddie Ljungberg (Photo: Sky Sports)

Freddie Ljungberg says he will handle Mesut Ozil’s angry reaction to being substituted in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The German playmaker was a 59th-minute substitute in their disappointing loss to the defending Premier League champions at The Emirates.

Ozil offered little to the Arsenal team as Pep Guardiola’s men exerted their dominance over the north London side with a ruthless performance.

The 31-year-old appeared to kick a glove in anger as he made his way off the pitch after the World Cup winner was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal caretaker boss Ljungberg reassured Arsenal supporters that he will deal with Ozil’s reaction after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

“How he reacts is up to him and we will deal with it later,” Ljungberg told Sky Sports after the game.

“I’m here on a day-to-day basis but of course we want players [to act] in the right way.”

He added: “I took Mesut off because I wanted more energy in the team. I thought Emile did really, really well when he came in.”

Kevin De Bruyne required a mere two minutes to break the deadlock in the Premier League clash.

Raheem Sterling doubled the visitors’ lead in the 15th minute to put Manchester City in control.

The Belgian midfielder then doubled his tally with another classy goal to secure three points.

Arsenal appointed Ljungberg as their interim manager after Unai Emery was sacked last month.

The Gunners are in ninth position in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04 under club legend Arsene Wenger.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip