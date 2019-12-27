Paul Merson tells new Arsenal boss how to get best out of Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Merson says Arsenal shouldn’t expect Mesut Ozil to “run around” if the Gunners want to get the best out of the German playmaker.

The World Cup winner – who played 75 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day – has the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting spot under new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after Unai Emery’s departure.

Ozil struggled to secure a regular spot in Emery’s starting XI throughout the Spaniard’s doomed 18-month spell in charge of the north London side.

The 31-year-old has seen his career regress over the past three or four seasons due to his waning influence on the Arsenal team and following the arrival of other big stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ozil played alongside new Arsenal manager Arteta for three seasons before the Spanish midfielder retired at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his Arsenal team of the decade, Merson included Ozil in his XI alongside greats such as Santi Cazorla and Robin van Persie.

However, the former Arsenal midfielder has some advice for Arteta on how to get the best out of the former Germany international.

“Mesut Ozil is the most talented of players, although he’s had his bad times,” Merson said.

“There is the argument he doesn’t run around, but for me, Arsenal should give him the ball and make everyone else run around!”

Ozil moved to Arsenal in a £42.5m deal from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League or the Champions League since Ozil’s arrival.

