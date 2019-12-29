Ian Wright gives his verdict on Mikel Arteta’s impact ahead of Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has insisted that he is encouraged by Mikel Arteta’s impact at Arsenal ahead of the visit of Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday.

Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal finished in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser.

The Gunners registered 17 shots on goal in the Boxing Day clash but the away side were unable to conjure a winner despite have 61 per cent possession at Bournemouth.

Arsenal will be eager to notch up their first Premier League victory under new manager Arteta when they host Chelsea FC following his appointment earlier this month.

Chelsea FC are eight points ahead of their London rivals despite their inconsistent run of results, which includes four defeats in their last six Premier League games.

The Blues slumped to a 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to miss out on the chance to cement their lead after Wolves moved to within two points of Chelsea FC.

Former Arsenal striker Wright was encouraged by the north London side’s performance on Boxing Day ahead of the visit of Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon.

“Absolutely,” Wright replied when asked if he could take positives from Arteta’s first game in charge on Match Of The Day on Thursday night.

“[Arsenal had the] most shots they’ve had in an away game this season. We were wasteful in the final third, some of the decision-making was poor.

“But Arsenal should have punished Bournemouth with more clinical finishing.”

Arsenal have only recorded one win in their last 14 games in the Premier League and the League Cup, beating West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium earlier this month.

The Gunners are looking to claim back-to-back Premier League victories over Chelsea FC at home for the first time in 16 years.

Chelsea FC have only won one of their last seven trips to The Emirates.

