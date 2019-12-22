Mesut Ozil sends message to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil took to social media to welcome Mikel Arteta back to Arsenal after the Spaniard was appointed as the club’s new head coach on Friday.

Arteta, 37, was officially unveiled as the club’s new manager after days of speculation linking him with the role at The Emirates.

The former Arsenal midfielder returns to The Emirates after having played for the Gunners between 2011 and 2016.

Arteta left his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant boss at Manchester City to take over at The Emirates, and his first game in charge will be the Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Ozil was one of the first Arsenal players to react to Arteta’s appointment on Friday and he posted the following update on his personal Twitter account.

The German wrote: “Welcome back to the @Arsenal family! 🙌🏼⚽️ @m8arteta #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term.

Emery was sacked at the end of November after his side had made a disappointing start to the new campaign in the Premier League.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the Premier League during the hectic festive period in the top flight.

