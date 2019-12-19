Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he has been “suffering” as a result of Arsenal’s poor form this season.

The Gunners are currently languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table and they are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The north London side opted to sack Unai Emery at the end of last month after the club made a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Arsenal have only managed to win five of their 17 games in the Premier League this season and their latest result was a chastening 3-0 loss to Manchester City at The Emirates at the weekend.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in the summer of 2018, says he has been keeping a close eye on goings on at The Emirates and admits that he has not enjoyed seeing his former team struggle.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News on Wednesday, Wenger said: “Look I am an Arsenal supporter – I said that in my last speech

“At the moment I support the manager in charge, and the manager in charge is [Freddie] Ljungberg. When [Mikel] Arteta will be in charge, I will support Arteta.

“For the rest, of course Arsenal is going through a very difficult period so it’s better I don’t comment too much on that and I just suffer like every supporter.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

They will then take on Bournemouth, Chelsea FC and Manchester United during a hectic festive period in the top flight for the north London side.

