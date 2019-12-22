Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal appointment

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to wish Mikel Arteta good luck after he was officially confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager.

The Spaniard was unveiled as the north London club’s new head coach on Friday after signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners.

Arteta has been brought in as the club’s new permanent boss after the sacking of Unai Emery at the end of last month.

It is the 37-year-old’s first managerial position after he left his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to return to The Emirates.

Arteta played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 and he will now be looking to reverse the club’s stuttering form this season.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan took to social media on Friday evening to react to a clip of Arteta’s first news conference as Gunners boss to reveal that he was liking what he heard from the Spaniard.

Replying to a clip from the Friday news conference, Morgan posted on Twitter: “I like this. Good luck @m8arteta – we all want you to succeed.”

Arteta’s first game in charge will be the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Boxing Day, before testing clashes against Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the top flight.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form all season and they currently find themselves off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip