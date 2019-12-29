Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about ‘terrific’ Chelsea FC

Mikel Arteta has a warning for his Arsenal players ahead of their clash with Chelsea FC on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 29 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal team not to underestimate the threat posed by Chelsea FC ahead of Sunday’s clash at The Emirates.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Indeed, Chelsea FC have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League to leave their position in the top four under threat.

Arsenal are aiming to pick up their first Premier League victory since Arteta was brought in as the club’s new manager earlier in the month.

Despite their stuttering form, Arteta has warned his Arsenal players that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they welcome the Blues to north London this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “I know they lost at home again but they are a terrific team. It will be a really good test for us.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC defender Cesar Azpilicueta has told his Blues team-mates that they must start to find some consistency after their defeat by Southampton.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “When you lose a game you want to bounce back as quickly as possible.

“We have to find a way to do so in two days’ time. We have to react, but I have to be clear, we can’t be the whole season up down, up down.

“It’s key in the second half of the season we recover our consistency, the solidity at home, and to keep growing as a team.”

Arsenal have only managed to win five Premier League games all season and they will be desperate to claim all three points when they host Chelsea FC this weekend.

