Gary Lineker: What I think about Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss

Gary Lineker has his say after Mikel Arteta was officially confirmed as Arsenal's new head coach

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 22 December 2019, 00:15 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has admitted that he is hoping that things work out for the “smart and likeable” Mikel Arteta after he was appointed as the club’s new head coach.

The Spaniard was officially confirmed as the north London side’s new boss on Friday after days of speculation linking him with the role.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a new permanent manager after opting to sack Unai Emery at the end of November.

Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners after having left his role as assistant boss at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It is the 37-year-old’s first managerial position and he returns to The Emirates having played for the Gunners as a midfielder between 2011 and 2016.

England legend Lineker took to social media on Friday evening to offer his reaction after Arteta was officially confirmed as Emery’s permanent successor.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Wish Mikel Arteta all the very best.

“Hugely difficult and demanding first leadership role. Hope it works out for an extremely smart and likeable señor.”

Arteta’s first official game in charge will be the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

After that, the Gunners will take on Chelsea FC and Manchester United at home during a hectic festive period in the Premier League.

They will then host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup at The Emirates on 6 January.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Erling Haaland
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton
Jurgen Klopp
BBC Sport pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Flamengo in Club World Cup final
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Frank Lampard
‘It will be special’: Frank Lampard previews Tottenham v Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
‘I am not going to push him’: Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network