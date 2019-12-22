Gary Lineker: What I think about Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has admitted that he is hoping that things work out for the “smart and likeable” Mikel Arteta after he was appointed as the club’s new head coach.

The Spaniard was officially confirmed as the north London side’s new boss on Friday after days of speculation linking him with the role.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a new permanent manager after opting to sack Unai Emery at the end of November.

Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners after having left his role as assistant boss at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It is the 37-year-old’s first managerial position and he returns to The Emirates having played for the Gunners as a midfielder between 2011 and 2016.

England legend Lineker took to social media on Friday evening to offer his reaction after Arteta was officially confirmed as Emery’s permanent successor.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Wish Mikel Arteta all the very best.

“Hugely difficult and demanding first leadership role. Hope it works out for an extremely smart and likeable señor.”

Arteta’s first official game in charge will be the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

After that, the Gunners will take on Chelsea FC and Manchester United at home during a hectic festive period in the Premier League.

They will then host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup at The Emirates on 6 January.

