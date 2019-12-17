‘I don’t like that’: Carragher sends message to Arsenal star Aubameyang

Jamie Carragher sends a message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Man City

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 17 December 2019, 00:15 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he should be supporting Arsenal’s younger players rather than criticising them on the pitch.

Aubameyang played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

The Gabon international only managed one shot on target during the whole game as the Gunners struggled to perform in front of their home fans.

Aubameyang was criticised earlier this month for showing his discontent towards Joe Willock due to a misplaced pass during the 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at The Emirates.

And former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that Aubameyang should be supporting the young players in the Arsenal squad rather than criticising them.

After a similar incident on Sunday, Carragher said during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game: “At times he’s looked like he is that type of player.

“I’m a big fan of his, he’s not shy in letting other people know when he’s not happy.

“I think there was a similar incident in the last home game [with Willock] against Brighton. I don’t like that. There are a lot of young players here at Arsenal.

“It’s a difficult time for this club. I’ve said it before but I don’t think the experienced players are bringing in enough.

“We’ve all been young players at some stage, we all need help.”

Arsenal will attempt to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The north London side currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification, with the Gunners down in ninth place in the table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network