‘I don’t like that’: Carragher sends message to Arsenal star Aubameyang

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he should be supporting Arsenal’s younger players rather than criticising them on the pitch.

Aubameyang played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

The Gabon international only managed one shot on target during the whole game as the Gunners struggled to perform in front of their home fans.

Aubameyang was criticised earlier this month for showing his discontent towards Joe Willock due to a misplaced pass during the 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at The Emirates.

And former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that Aubameyang should be supporting the young players in the Arsenal squad rather than criticising them.

After a similar incident on Sunday, Carragher said during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game: “At times he’s looked like he is that type of player.

“I’m a big fan of his, he’s not shy in letting other people know when he’s not happy.

“I think there was a similar incident in the last home game [with Willock] against Brighton. I don’t like that. There are a lot of young players here at Arsenal.

“It’s a difficult time for this club. I’ve said it before but I don’t think the experienced players are bringing in enough.

“We’ve all been young players at some stage, we all need help.”

Arsenal will attempt to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The north London side currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification, with the Gunners down in ninth place in the table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

