Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report

Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal have no intention letting Lucas Torreira leave to join Napoli in the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are planning to “resist” any attempt by Napoli to try and lure Torreira back to Italy in the new year.

According to the same story, Napoli are currently top of the list of the clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old holding midfielder from the Gunners.

The same article says that Napoli’s latest offer is a £2.5m loan deal with an option to complete a permanent £22.5m transfer in the summer of 2021.

However, according to the same story, Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on Torreira next month and they have informed his agent that he is not for sale.

Torreira has been in and out of the first team at Arsenal this season, with the midfielder having started eight of the Gunners’ 17 Premier League games.

The Uruguay international has scored one goal in 14 Premier League games in total so far this term.

He will be hoping to be involved when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Everton.

