Calum Chambers reveals what Mikel Arteta said to Arsenal squad before Everton draw

Calum Chambers reveals what Mikel Arteta said to his Arsenal players before the 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Calum Chambers has lifted the lid on the message Mikel Arteta gave to his Arsenal squad before the goalless draw with Everton on Saturday.

The 37-year-old has been officially confirmed as the club’s new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal after he was brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates.

The Spaniard will officially take over at The Emirates in the coming days and his first game in charge will be the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Arsenal played out an uninspiring goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday and Chambers has revealed that Arteta had some words of encouragement for the Gunners squad before the game.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Chambers said: “He just wants us to be brave, take responsibility and work hard for each other. Those were the messages from him.

“I feel we did that today and now there is more, there is a lot more, we can work on, his philosophy and the things he wants to bring to the team.

“I’m sure we’ll be working on that this week.”

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Boxing Day, before clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

The north London side currently find themselves well of the pace in the race for Champions League qualification as things stand.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

