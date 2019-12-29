Mikel Arteta told he ‘needs help’ from January signings at Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton (Photo: BT Sport)

Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal need to make a number of signings in the January transfer window to lend a helping hand to new boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish head coach is settling into life as the north London club’s new manager after having been appointed as Unai Emery’s successor earlier this month.

Arteta oversaw a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in his first game in charge of the Gunners on Boxing Day and he is now preparing his troops for their home clash against Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, attentions will now turn to the new year and the possibility of potential new signings at The Emirates.

And former Chelsea FC star Sutton feels that Arsenal will need to bring in some reinforcements in January to boost Arteta’s hopes of having a positive impact in north London.

“Arteta has a hell of a job on his hands to turn this team around,” said Sutton, speaking to the Daily Mail.

“Arsenal have a new head coach but the same players who have been coming up short for a while now.”

He added: “The fans just have to remember he does not own a magic wand.

“If Arteta is to have the impact he desires, I think he needs help in the January transfer window.

“Defence is an issue. How do you get this same group of defenders who made so many individual errors under Unai Emery to become watertight?

“Against Bournemouth, they gave the ball away, were too slow to react and were 1-0 down seconds later.

“Arteta got rave reviews for his first press conference but he was only answering questions.”

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have only won five Premier League games this term.

They are preparing to welcome a Chelsea FC side to The Emirates who are eight points ahead of them in the Premier League table as things stand.

