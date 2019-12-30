Mikel Arteta drops hint about January signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hints that Arsenal could make "one or two" new signings in the January transfer window

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 30 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could make “one or two” signings in the January transfer window.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life as the north London club’s new head coach as he looks to try and reverse the Gunners’ ailing fortunes.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and Arteta was brought in earlier this month to replace Unai Emery following his sacking at the end of November.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Arsenal are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as they ponder some new additions in the new year.

Now, Arteta has hinted that the Gunners could be active in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the clash with Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday, Arteta said: “We need players back from injuries, first of all, to be more solid, more compact/

“And then we might need to do one or two things if the right players become available, to help us.

“But at the moment I am more concerned with getting the maximum out of the players available to us.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they host Manchester United at The Emirates.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after having finished in fifth place and without a trophy under Emery last term.

The Gunners will play Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday 6 January.

