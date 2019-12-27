Mikel Arteta replies when asked about January signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he will hold talks with the Arsenal hierarchy about January signings in the coming days.

Arteta is currently getting used to life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the north London club’s new head coach earlier this month.

The 37-year-old takes over from Unai Emery, who was sacked at the end of November, and his primary task will be to steer Arsenal towards a top-four finish this season.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, attentions will inevitably turn towards potential signings that Arsenal could make in the new year.

Speaking at a news conference before the trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, Arteta revealed that he and his staff will begin planning for the January transfer window very soon.

Asked if he has spoken about transfers with the club yet, Arteta replied: “We had many other conversations, there is so much going on in the last 48 hours.

“We have a meeting in place very soon, we have some ideas, but we have to pull them together.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday 29 December with a home clash against Chelsea FC.

After that, they will switch their attentions towards their home clash against Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

They will then be in FA Cup third-round action when they welcome Leeds United to The Emirates on Monday 6 January.

