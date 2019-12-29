Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal players need convincing about playing style

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he needs to “convince” his Arsenal players about the style of play he is aiming to bring to the club.

The Spanish head coach is preparing for his first Premier League home game in charge of the Gunners this weekend when they host local rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

Arteta is currently getting used to life in charge at The Emirates after having been brought in as the club’s new manager earlier this month following the sacking of Unai Emery in November.

He has been tasked with steering Arsenal back into the top four this season after they finished in fifth place last term under Emery.

The 37-year-old will attempt to bring his own fresh ideas to the set-up at The Emirates as he bid to help reverse the north London club’s ailing fortunes.

And the former Gunners midfielder has admitted that he will need some time to convince his players about his ideas and style of play.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Arteta said: “First I think I need the players and if I convince the players after we can convince the fans.

“But, yes, I think it [a strong connection with the fans] is a very important part of the job.”

He continued: “I think energy is everything in life, in football and sport. If we are able to generate this it will give us a lift.

“I was really pleased with how the fans treated the players and I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game as well because we need that connection.

“Slowly, we need to build that back to what it was because it is going to be very powerful for us to use that.”

Arsenal are currently eight points behind Chelsea FC heading into Sunday’s showdown at The Emirates.

The Gunners have struggled to find any consistent form all season and they have only won five games in the Premier League this term.

