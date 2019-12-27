Thierry Henry reacts to Arsenal’s first game under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (Photo: Sky Sports)

Thierry Henry has admitted that he saw little sign of progress after Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in their first game under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish head coach has been brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates after the Spaniard was sacked by the Gunners at the end of last month.

Arteta has been charged with turning around Arsenal’s fortunes in the coming games, with the Gunners having only won five Premier League matches all season.

Arsenal came from 1-0 down to earn a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge on Boxing Day, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the equaliser for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since 2004, when Henry was still playing for the north Londoners.

And the former Arsenal striker has offered his take on the Gunners’ first game under their new boss Arteta.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Henry said: “In all fairness, it’s very difficult to judge someone after one game and only a few days of training.

“What I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time with Arsenal. I don’t think they played well but Aubameyang scored. I’ve seen that so many times.

“We go back to the [Bournemouth] goal. I don’t want to name names but we’re talking about the same guys again and again.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette should have won it with a good chance but it’s difficult to judge that team right now. They are trying to learn under a new manager so we will see.

“But what I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time… not that great and Aubameyang scored.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

The north London side are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League table and they are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip