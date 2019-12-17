Nicolas Pepe sends message to Arsenal fans about Freddie Ljungberg

Nicolas Pepe has his say on Arsenal's poor run of form under Freddie Ljungberg

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 17 December 2019, 05:15 UK
Freddie Ljungberg
Freddie Ljungberg (Photo: Sky Sports)

Nicolas Pepe has told Arsenal fans that it is the players who must assume responsibility for the club’s poor run of form.

The Gunners slumped to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they lost further ground in the race for a top-four finish.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League as things stand.

Freddie Ljungberg has been brought in as temporary manager at The Emirates following the sacking of Unai Emery at the end of last month.

However, summer signing Pepe feels that it is up to the players to step their games up and that they cannot place the blame on the managerial situation at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Sunday’s loss, Pepe said: It is us, the players, who need to rectify this.

“With Freddie or someone else, it would be the same.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC after 17 games.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the top flight in their final game before Christmas.

