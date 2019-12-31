Arsenal and Tottenham to battle it out for Bundesliga defender – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for Red Bull Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal an Spurs are interested in the £50m-rated defender ahead of next month’s transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal and Spurs are just two of a number of big European clubs interested in a swoop to sign the Frenchman.

According to the same story, defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also thought to have an interested in the French defender.

The report goes on to add that the Bundesliga side could be tempted into selling Upamecano provided Tanguy Kouassi commits to a new deal at the club.

Arsenal were linked with a move to sign the 21-year-old in the 2019 summer transfer window but a deal for the centre-half failed to materialise.

The Gunners are in need of defensive reinforcements after conceding 30 times in 20 games so far this season.

Only six other Premier League teams have conceded more goals than Arsenal in the top flight.

Tottenham have also struggled defensively this season amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

