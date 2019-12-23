Arsenal in three-way battle to sign proven Serie A forward – report

Arsenal are one of three clubs interested in Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 December 2019, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are one of three clubs competing to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens in the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Mattino, as quoted by website Calciomercato, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Belgian forward next month.

The same article states that Mertens is increasingly likely to leave Napoli either in January or the summer given that the Belgian star has less than six months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Arsenal are one of three clubs chasing the 32-year-old’s signature ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Napoli forward.

Arsenal would be able to sign Mertens if they meet Napoli’s €10m (£8.5m) asking price, the story adds.

Mertens has scored 118 times in 300 appearances for Napoli over the past seven seasons at the Serie A side.

The Belgian star moved to Napoli from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Mertens has won the Coppa Italia and Super Cup during his stint at Napoli.

He was part of the Belgium squad that finished in third place in the World Cup in Russia last year.

