Jamie Carragher urges new Arsenal manager to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Jamie Carragher believes new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should consider selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

The Gunners striker has been one of the only sources of positivity for the north London club in the current Premier League campaign.

Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players with a series of clinical performances up front irrespective of the manager.

The Gabon international scored the first goal of Arteta’s reign on Boxing Day after Aubameyang equalised in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker had netted 48 per cent of Arsenal’s goals in the Premier League this term with a return of 12 goals before the clash against Chelsea FC on Sunday.

Aubameyang has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Arsenal to raise questions about his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons Arsenal should cash in on Aubameyang in the January transfer window to raise funds.

“You look at up front and the age of Aubameyang, he’s got a year to go,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they cashed in on Aubameyang if somebody offered them big money.

“That’s even though he’s one of the top strikers in the Premier League.

“They do still have Lacazette there also but it’s a big job at Arsenal.”

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal in a £58m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The African striker has scored 55 times in 88 games in all competitions over the past 24 months at Arsenal.

Aubameyang hasn’t won any silverware since his move to the Gunners after Arsenal lost to Chelsea FC in the Europa League final last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip