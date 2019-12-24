Arsenal consider January swoop for 27-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland in the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 December 2019, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Gunners are weighing up a bid for the Leverkusen forward following Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager.

The same article states that Arsenal have been scouting the 27-year-old over the past couple of months as a potential option in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Volland is likely to be put forward to new Arsenal manager Arteta as a potential candidate to bolster their attack.

Sky Sports go on to add that the Leverkusen striker has 18 months left to run on his current deal to fuel speculation surrounding his future.

The article adds that Volland’s versatility could appeal to Arsenal given his ability to play at centre-forward or on the wing.

Volland has scored five times and has made six assists in 17 games in the German top flight this term to highlight his credentials.

Arsenal drew 0-0 with Everton in their first Premier League game since the news of Arteta’s appointment last week.

Arteta will take charge of his first Arsenal game against Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture on Boxing Day.

