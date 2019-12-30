Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign 24-year-old Juventus midfielder – report

Transfer Agent
Monday 30 December 2019
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta wants to make Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot his first signing as Arsenal manager, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that the Gunners boss is a big admirer of the France international and Arteta is hoping to add Rabiot to his squad.

The same article states that the Gunners are hoping to initially secure the 24-year-old on a season-long loan deal following Rabiot’s lack of first-team opportunities at Juventus this season.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s bid to sign former Paris Saint-Germain star Rabiot isn’t connected to Granit Xhaka’s future at the north London outfit.

The Times go on to add that Arsenal have been linked with a bid for Rabiot in the past but the midfielder decided to move to Juventus from PSG in the summer.

Rabiot has started five of Juve’s 17 Serie A games this season, making a further four appearances from the bench in the Italian top flight.

The Frenchman is currently competing with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi as well as ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and former Liverpool FC star Emre Can for a starting spot.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day in Arteta’s first Premier League game in charge of the north London outfit.

The Gunners – who host Manchester United on New Year’s Day – will be hoping to hoist themselves up the Premier League table following Arteta’s appointment.

