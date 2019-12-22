Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes key Arsenal decision – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is desperate to leave Arsenal despite Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new manager, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that one of Arteta’s first challenges as Arsenal boss will be convincing the Gabon international to stay.

The same article states that Aubameyang could prove difficult to convince to stay at the north London side ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the same story, the 30-year-old doesn’t feel settled at The Emirates, leaving the African striker weighing up his options.

The report goes on to highlight links with La Liga giants Real Madrid as Aubameyang continues to hold up contract talks with Arsenal.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the new Arsenal boss will also need to resolve the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has 18 months left to run on his current deal at the north London outfit.

Aubameyang has scored 11 times in 17 games in the Premier League this season to rival Tammy Abraham and Jamie Vardy at the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Arsenal signed the Gabon international in a £58m deal from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners haven’t won a trophy since Aubameyang’s arrival at the club.

