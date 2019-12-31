Arsenal need to make ‘important’ bid if they want to sign 24-year-old – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal will need to make an “important” offer to have any chance of signing Atletico Madrid striker Thomas Lemar, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a potential deal to sign the French forward next month.

The same article states that the Gunners are hoping to capitalise on Lemar’s lack of first-team football under Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

According to the same story, the La Liga side would be willing to sell Lemar if Atletico receive a big bid from the Premier League club.

The article doesn’t provide a figure that would represent an “important” bid in Atletico’s eyes but the Spanish club paid £53m for Lemar in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Liverpool FC were contenders to sign Lemar in the 2017 summer transfer window but a move to Anfield or The Emirates failed to materialise despite speculation about substantial offers being submitted.

The Gunners were linked with Lemar again 12 months later before the French striker completed his switch to Atletico.

Lemar has only scored four times in 58 games in all competitions since his big-money switch to the La Liga giants 18 months ago.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04.

