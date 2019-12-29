Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will play out a draw at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take charge of the Gunners for the first time in front of the home supporters at The Emirates.

Arteta’s first game at the helm ended in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser on the south coast.

The Gunners are in 11th place and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot next season.

Chelsea FC suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to relegation candidates Southampton on Boxing Day to allow their grip on fourth place to slip.

The Blues struggled to create chances against a resilient Saints side as they lost for the fourth time in six Premier League games.

Chelsea FC have won six of their nine games on the road in the Premier League this season.

And former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal and Chelsea FC to share the points at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“This is Mikel Arteta’s first home game as Arsenal boss, and I am sure that will give everyone a bit of a lift,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But I just don’t trust the Gunners defensively – you can’t, because it is still the same players, regardless of who is in charge.

“Chelsea are so inconsistent at the moment too. I watched their defeat by Southampton last time out and, as frustrating as they were in that game, I would not be surprised if they played much better here.”

Arsenal have conceded at least twice at The Emirates in their past four domestic fixtures – and they have only won five Premier League games all season.

