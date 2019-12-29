‘They will beat them’: Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates.

Arsenal head into the game looking to claim three points from Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the club since being appointed as Unai Emery’s successor.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are aiming to try and return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Southampton at home on Boxing Day.

The Blues have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have lost three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Arsenal have failed to find any consistent form all season and they have only managed to win five Premier League games throughout the campaign so far.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Chelsea FC will be able to beat the Gunners at The Emirates on Sunday – and he says that it’s the Blues’ home form that should be of concern to Frank Lampard.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Chelsea will beat them this weekend. Away from home they can beat almost anybody. The problem is at home where they are very predictable.

“You’ve just outfoxed Jose Mourinho and won at Tottenham. Now you have to be flexible. But you’re still playing three at the back at home to Southampton and you lose 2-0.

“That was a big mistake and it came back to bite them. Frank Lampard is probably glad this game is not at Stamford Bridge because it actually suits them.”

After Sunday’s clash, Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they welcome Manchester United to The Emirates.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip