ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners

Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)

A month later than usual, the winners of the ATP Awards in 2019 have been released, and they offer up a pleasing package of established favourites and exciting new names.

Rafael Nadal, who picked up the ATP world No1 trophy during the Nitto ATP Finals in London a month back, has also been honoured by fellow players as winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for a second straight year and third time overall.

Andy Murray has, not surprisingly, been selected as Comeback Player of the Year. The Briton’s career looked dangerously close to concluding last January at the Australian Open, but he nevertheless opted for major hip surgery, was back in action on his beloved grass at Queen’s Club—where he won the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez—and began his singles return during the US Open series. Come October, the 32-year-old reached the China Open quarters, and then won in Antwerp, his first singles titles since Dubai 2017.

Two Italians, Matteo Berrettini and Jannick Sinner, won in two other player-voted categories: Berrettini as Most Improved Player after climbing to a career-high No8 from No54 in 2018, and 18-year-old Sinner as Newcomer of the Year after surging from 763 to 78 this season, and winning the NextGen ATP Finals title.

The ATPTour.com Fans’ Favourite Awards went to Roger Federer and the Bryan brothers, who won the popular vote for a record-extending 17th straight year and 14th time respectively. Federer’s success extends his record haul of ATP Awards to 38.

The ATP honoured Kevin Anderson with the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his support of a number of charitable causes, including First Serve, an organisation to help under-served children in Palm Beach County; Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal Rescue in South Florida; and Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance. The popular South African also helped to empower children living in extreme poverty in Zambia.

Gilles Cervara, the long-standing coach of current world No5 Daniil Medvedev, has been chosen by his peers as Coach of the Year. The French 38-year-old guided the 23-year-old Russian to an ATP Tour-best 59 match wins, 46 hard-court wins and nine final appearances in 2019, in addition to a career-high ranking. Medvedev also reached his maiden Major final at the US Open and made his debut at the ATP Finals.

Determined by ATP rankings

ATP Tour No1: Rafael Nadal

ATP Tour No1 Doubles: Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah

Voted by players

Comeback Player of the Year

Andy Murray

Other nominees: Andrey Rublev, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Stan Wawrinka

Most Improved Player of the Year

Matteo Berrettini

Other nominees: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Rafael Nadal

Other nominees: Roger Federer, Diego Schwartzman, Dominic Thiem

Newcomer of the Year

Jannik Sinner

Other nominees: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alejandro Fokina, Miomir Kecmanovic, Corentin Moutet, Alexei Popyrin Casper Ruud, Mikael Ymer

Voted by fans

ATPTour.com Fans’ Favourite

Singles: Roger Federer

Doubles: Mike and Bob Bryan

Voted by coahces

2019 Coach of the Year

Gilles Cervara

Other nominees: Apostolos Tsitsipas, Carlos Moya, Nicolas Massu, Vinenzo Santopadre

Chosen by ATP

Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

Kevin Anderson

2019 Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award

Courtney Walsh