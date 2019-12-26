‘Arteta bounce over’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker appeared to make light of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of the club on Boxing Day.

The Spanish head coach took over the reins of his former club last week after Arteta stood down as Manchester City’s assistant manager.

The 37-year-old was sat in the stands for Arsenal’s goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park in their last game before Christmas Day.

Dan Gosling broke the deadlock for the Cherries in the 35th minute when the midfielder scored past Bernd Leno for the home side.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled for the Gunners midway through the second half as the Gunners came from behind to rescue a point.

The north London side have only managed to win one of their last 11 games in the Premier League to leave the Gunners well off the pace in the top-four race.

Former Spurs striker Lineker couldn’t resist a cheeky tweet making light of Arsenal’s response to a change of management at the Vitality Stadium.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Just a point for @Arsenal and the Arteta bounce may be over.”

Arsenal finished in fifth spot in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a spot in the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

The Gunners can still qualify for next season’s Champions League if the north London outfit triumph in the Europa League under Arteta this term.

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC in Arteta’s first home fixture at The Emirates before the Gunners welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

