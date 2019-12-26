‘Disillusioned’: Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

Arsenal legend Martin Keown felt the Gunners players looked a little lost in Thursday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 26 December 2019, 17:21 UK
Martin Keown
Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown felt the Arsenal players looked “disillusioned” during their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as their new manager last week after he took over the reins from interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta is Unai Emery’s permanent replacement after the Spanish coach paid the price for Arsenal’s worst domestic run since the 1970s.

The new Gunners boss was sat in the stands for their 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park before he took charge of their clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal conceded a first-half goal when Dan Gosling broke the deadlock for Eddie Howe’s men with a close-range finish in the 35th minute.

The Gunners were level midway through the second half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with his 12th goal of the season.

However, the visitors were unable to conjure a winner to help Arteta make the perfect start to his reign as Arsenal manager on Boxing Day.

Former Arsenal defender Keown felt that the Gunners players looked a little lost following the third change in management over the past month or so.

“I am going to show Arsenal some sympathy here,” Keown told BBC Sport.

“This is their third manager in a month. They look a little bit disillusioned. I am not sure whether they want it enough, they have had plenty of possession.”

Arsenal are in 12th place in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC, who lost 2-0 to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have only managed to win one of their last 11 Premier League games under Emery, Ljungberg and Arteta.

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday before Manchester United make the trip to the Gunners on New Year’s Day.

