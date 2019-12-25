Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Michael Owen is backing Mikel Arteta to guide Arsenal to a much-needed win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta will take charge of his first Premier League game after the Spanish head coach was appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent successor last week.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder will be hoping to do better than the north London side’s interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, who won just one of his four games in charge.

Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon following a 3-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City in their last home fixture.

Bournemouth have endured mixed fortunes over the past few weeks after a 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool FC was followed up with a 1-0 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe’s men couldn’t follow up that result with another win after a 1-0 defeat by Burnley on Saturday.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Bournemouth in Arteta’s debut as a Premier League manager.

“Mikel Arteta takes charge of Arsenal for the first time at the Vitality Stadium with his side having played out their first goalless league draw in 77 games at Goodison Park on Saturday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The first shot on target in Bournemouth’s game with Burnley on Saturday produced a winning goal in the 89th minute for the Clarets and I think the Gunners will add more Christmas woe to Eddie Howe’s side.”

Arsenal start Arteta’s reign in 11th position and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

The Gunners haven’t finished in the Champions League qualification spots in the last three Premier League seasons.

