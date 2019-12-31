BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson looks ahead to Chelsea FC's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year's Day

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 31 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Mark Lawrenson is expecting to see Chelsea FC seal a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

The Blues are aiming to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their dramatic comeback victory over Arsenal at The Emirates last time out.

Chelsea FC head into 2020 in fourth place in the Premier League table and looking to keep up their bid to seal a top-four finish under Frank Lampard.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they will be aiming to seal a victory and claim all three points to start the year on the right foot.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the Blues claim all three points when they travel to the south coast for the first Premier League game of 2020.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton fans might think I’ve suddenly fallen out of love with them but I haven’t.

“They’re going to be absolutely fine this season but I feel Chelsea have a better side and are decent on the road.

“Chelsea were good in their last game as they came from behind to win against Arsenal. Frank Lampard deserves praise for changing his tactics mid-match.

“All of a sudden everybody started pouring forward and they looked a completely different team.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to finish in the top four once again this season after they ended up third last term.

The west London side will return to FA Cup action Sunday 5 January with a home clash against Nottingham Forest in the third round.

